Small plane makes emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway; no injuries reported

A small private airplane made an emergency landing on the DIREX lanes of Loudoun County Parkway early Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

No injuries were reported in the emergency landing, which took place around 12:51 p.m. close to Dulles International Airport, VSP said.

Bill Giger A small private plane landed on the Loudoun County Parkway on Friday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of Loudoun County Parkway were closed as police responded to the emergency landing, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a social media statement. An earlier tweet stated that all lanes were closed, but the northbound lanes remain open.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

#Dulles: there is in fact a small plane in the roadway and blocking all lanes of Loudoun County Pkwy at Arcola Mills Dr. Please use alternate routes. #VaTraffic pic.twitter.com/QJjQCv3TiP — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 19, 2024

A photo shared by VDOT showed traffic stopped and police lights flashing on the roadway as emergency responders dealt with the plane.

The reasons for the emergency landing were not immediately shared, but winter weather caused traffic havoc around the DMV on Friday, and forced a ground stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday morning.

Bill Giger

In a statement shared at 1:30 p.m., Dulles International Aiport said, "Dulles Airport received reports around 12:50pm of a departed aircraft landing off airport property on a nearby roadway. The aircraft was identified as Southern Airways Express flight 246. Responders from Loudoun County are managing the scene, and Dulles Airport remains open for takeoffs and landings."

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.