Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Dulles Airport

A small plane on approach to Dulles International Airport reported an engine malfunction and made an emergency landing in a warehouse district in Ashburn, Virginia.

The plane radioed air traffic control about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to report it was going to land short of the runway, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

The Cessna 210, a single-engine fixed wing aircraft, landed in the area of Megawatt and Red Rum drives — about 2-3 miles north of the airport. The landing site is in a busy area near Discovery Elementary School, Lost Rhino Brewery, data centers and a light industrial complex.

The plane is intact with no reports of fire or injuries, according to MWAA.

Only the pilot was onboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was en route from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flights to and from Dulles briefly paused but have since resumed, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

