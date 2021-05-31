Watch: Small Plane Lands on California Freeway

A single-engine Cessna plane landed on the 101 Freeway Monday evening in Westlake Village, soaring over traffic northwest of Los Angeles in a harrowing sight captured on camera.

The plane landed southbound 101 Freeway north of Lindero Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

Video captured from a car traveling in the northbound lanes of the freeway shows the plane flying over cars before descending onto the road. The plane was traveling in the same direction as traffic.

No injuries were reported.

The unusual sight attracted onlookers at a nearby overpass. Someone appeared to take a selfie with the plane in the background.

The plane was pushed off the freeway later Monday evening. The CHP temporarily closed all southbound lanes.

The pilot notified Van Nuys Airport Traffic Control that the plane was in trouble and needed to make an emergency landing. It was not immediately clear what went wrong.

The landing will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.