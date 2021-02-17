Small Plane Crashes in Charles County: Authorities

A single-engine plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Charles County, Maryland, coming down into a swampy area, authorities say.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Charles County Fire and Rescue and Maryland State Police were called to the the 6200 block of Bumpy Oak Road in La Plata for reports of a small plane crash, authorities said.

Chopper4 footage of the scene showed the airplane in a wooded area with serious damage to one wing.

The crash occurred near the Maryland Airport, a small general aviation airport with one operational runway. Authorities haven't yet released details on the flight path or possible reason for the crash.

Maryland State Police will investigate how the crash occurred.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with NBC Washington for the latest updates.