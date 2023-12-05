Small chance for some wet snow to mix in with rain tonight, Wednesday morning

Storm Team4 is tracking a small chance for some light snow in parts of the D.C. area Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.

Rain will start in the western counties, including Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier, about 6 p.m. before moving into the D.C. area.

As temperatures fall overnight, there will be a slight chance for some wet snowflakes to mix in with the rain.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper emphasized there will be no accumulations — if we see snow at all.

"There is that chance it just doesn't materialize," Draper said. "It is not going to be a big deal here in the D.C. metro area."

Any snow we get will immediately melt when it hits the ground, she said.

There's a slight possibility areas near Interstate-81 like Winchester, Luray and other areas to the west could get a coating.

The highest elevations in far western Maryland and West Virginia are under a winter weather advisory through tomorrow morning for 3 to 6 inches, Draper said.

Aside from the small chance for rain and snow in the morning, Wednesday will be chilly with a high of 44 degrees.

Aside from the small chance for rain and snow in the morning, Wednesday will be chilly with a high of 44 degrees.