Small Business Saturday: 6 Neighborhoods to Shop in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Small Business Saturday shines a spotlight on the local retailers that keep Main Streets lively and interesting. This year, on Nov. 30, consider bringing your gift lists out to one of these D.C.-area neighborhoods with a thriving small business scene.

You can also find all participating small businesses on this map.

Georgetown, D.C.

More than dozen shops and more restaurants are taking part in Georgetown's small business Saturday. You can get a 25% discount on pre-paid spa services at Hela Medical Spa (a perfect gift for anyone), snag discounted Escape Room Live gift card or get a festive treat at many shops. Shop Made in DC, which supports small-scale local makers, will also be celebrating.

Eastern Market, D.C.

Stop by the favorite flea market and then explore a little more of this neighborhood.

Kick off your Eastern Market Small Business Saturday by stopping at a greeting station at 321 7th Street SE. Then, judge a cookie baking contest that supports local schools and teachers or Labryinth Games and Puzzles or stop by Frager's Hardware, which bills itself as D.C.'s only locally owned holiday decor store. Radici Market will host a holiday wine and pannetonne tasting from 3-6 p.m. so you can snack before heading to a holiday tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Takoma Park, Maryland/D.C.

Main Street Takoma encourages shoppers to spend at least $10 at a small business this Saturday. Options include the Takoma Bicycle shop, home improvement services and plenty of restaurants.

Main Street Laurel, Maryland

Laurel's Main Street transforms into a holiday market from 1-7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Stop in a heated tent so you can shop local and escape the cold. Businesses will have special events to attract customers.

Old Town & Del Ray Alexandria, Virginia

More than 40 independence boutiques will be open for Small Business Saturday in Old Town and Del Ray. Shoppers can also enjoy free parking at meters, caroling and candy canes and a scavenger hunt. Stop by the Torpedo Factory Arts Center for gift wrapping and other special events.

Downtown Culpeper, Virginia

Browse historic downtown Culpeper's smaller stores to catch special deals.