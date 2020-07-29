Slick Fan-Generated Redspears Design May Sell You on New Team Name

Fan-generated designs have become rampant on Washington Football Team Twitter ever since the removal of the franchise's old name and logo, but this Burgundy and Gold draft deserves more eyeballs.

Through a dominating gold color scheme, these uniforms resemble those of the past while giving a new edge. The Redspears team name would also allow Washington to keep the ever-popular #HTTR mantra.

I like this pic.twitter.com/KxfGdtMIrV — K MO (@tra_day901) July 3, 2020

Still, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month, the new name and logo will not have Native American imagery, so while this new fan-generated design is as fresh as can be, it's quite unlikely to come to fruition in this form.

It's the right call for an organization trying to distance itself from the old look, but Washington football fans will always enjoy seeing slick new edits. Just look how great these look on the players!

While the idea of the Redspears has been around for years now, the execution of implementing it in a new, innovative way that captures the history of the franchise while still moving towards a new era without Native American imagery will take some real creativity. It might not be possible.

Thankfully for D.C. sports fans, people around the DMV have got some incredible graphic design skills, chronicled expertly here.

