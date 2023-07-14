‘Slap on the wrist': Mother of slain teen reacts to shooter's 10-year sentence

The mother of a 15-year-old boy shot to death in D.C. had mixed emotions Friday about the 10-year prison sentence the then 16-year-old shooter received,

Malachi Jackson was one of D.C.’s youngest homicide victims in 2022, and Donjae Parker was one of the youngest suspects.

Alvonica Jackson said she doesn't think it's fair her son's killer will only serve 10 years, followed by five years of probation.

“Ten years, to me, it is a slap on the wrist, and it doesn't make a statement,” she said.

Defense attorneys say Donjae mistook Malachi for a member of a rival group. The defense also says he has been committed to his studies ever since his arrest.

He pled guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter.

“Everybody's given a chance and an opportunity, but once you miss your mark, then you miss your mark, and no one has to feel sorry because you didn't choose to do the right thing,” the victim’s mother said.

Donjae apologized to Malachi’s family in court Friday.

“I know that my actions and bad decision-making took your son away, and there's nothing I can do to bring him back,” he said. “I'm so sorry."

The judge called it the "most difficult sentencing" decision he's made in a decade, saying he understands the family won't be satisfied with it. He gave Donjae credit for accepting responsibility by pleading guilty.

“I do have mixed feelings and mixed emotions about it, but naturally, we wanted more time,” Alvonica Jackson said. “At least 15.”

A group of Donjae's friends were in court Friday. At times, some of them taunted the victim's family.

“They was making slurred remarks to us in court and cussing at us and just being nasty and hateful, and we held our dignity,” Jackson said.

Prosecutors said Donjae also faces an assault charge in a separate case, so he could be sentenced to additional prison time if he's found guilty of that.