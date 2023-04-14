‘Slap on the Wrist': Family of 15-Year-Old Killed in DC Outraged Over Plea Deal

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down and killed in D.C. last year is outraged that the teenager suspected of killing him was offered a plea deal.

Malachi Jackson was shot multiple times on April 11, 2022 in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

Police said Donjae Parker, who was 16 at the time, shot Jackson. Parker was later arrested and charged as an adult.

"They have video from beginning, the middle and the end, and it all points to the young man," Jackson's grandmother, Alvoncia Jackson, said.

Malachi Jackson’s family said they were stunned that prosecutors agreed to a plea deal with Parker that, if granted, would sentence him to 10 years in prison.

"That’s a slap on the wrist and a slap to our face," Alvoncia Jackson said.

In D.C. Superior Court Friday, Parker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed. A judge has to agree to the deal before the teen is sentenced in a few months.

"To hear a light sentencing like that, it’s just like, wow, Malachi you died for nothing. You died in vein, son," Alvoncia Jackson said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement to News4 that it’s a tragic case that involves one child killing another child.

"…he pleaded guilty to the most serious charge we believe he likely would have been convicted of at trial," the attorney's office said in part. "The sentence he faces in this court is roughly twice the amount of time he would have served if charged as a juvenile for this horrific murder."

Malachi’s family has an online petition demanding Parker get at least 25 years in prison.

Parker is now 17. Members of his family who were in court declined to comment.

"They’re sending a message out here to these young people to say, 'Hey, listen. It doesn’t matter about the heinous crime that you’re doing. It's OK because this is the little time you’re gonna get," Alvoncia Jackson said.