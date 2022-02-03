Slain Man Found Near Maryland School as Students Arrived: Sheriff's Office

A man who had been killed was found across from a high school in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, as students arrived Thursday morning, authorities say.

The 33-year-old was found dead across from Great Mills High School, the St. Mary County Sheriff’s Office said. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family. He lived in Great Mills.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Great Mills Road, across from the high school, at 7:30 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man seen lying on the ground, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead, and detectives and crime lab personnel began to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said they were called to the scene after students began arriving at the school. Information was not released on who found the man or called for help, or how the man may have been killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. A reward of up to $1,000 is available.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.