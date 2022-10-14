Slain 15-Year-Old's Father Beaten to Death in Same DC Neighborhood a Year Ago

The father of a teenage boy shot to death on a porch in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon was beaten to death in the same neighborhood a year ago, News4 confirmed.

Andre Robertson Jr., 15, was shot while on a porch in the 500 block of 48th Place NE after 3:30 p.m. when three people got out of a gold sedan and opened fire, police said. Robertson was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Andre’s 33-year-old father died after suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head in the 5300 block of Clay Terrace NE on Oct. 1, 2021.

D.C. police identified the teenage victim from Thursday's fatal shooting on a porch just yards from a school. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

His cousin, 28-year-old Darius Robertson, was charged in December, accused of beating the elder Andre Robertson with a pistol in a drug-fueled dispute. He remains in custody on second-degree murder charges A second man was later indicted on murder charges in that assault.

Sixth District Cmdr. Darnel Robinson said Thursday the shooting appears to be targeted but police were still trying to confirm that.

Police found the sedan burned in Prince George's County, Maryland, but the suspects have not been located.

Police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.