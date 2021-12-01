Six Vehicle Crash Injures 2, Shuts Down I-270 Lanes in Rockville: Officials

At least two people were pinned in wreckage after six vehicles crashed on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County Wednesday, shutting down the highway, officials said.

The crash occurred north of Montrose Road in the local lanes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Northbound local lanes were closed between Montrose Road and Falls Road in the Rockville area, but have reopened, officials said.

Chopper4 footage shows a light-colored sedan mangled near a jersey wall, pointed southbound. The back was crumpled and the passenger side doors were missing. A black sedan was seen facing the opposite way with significant damage to the rear.

Other vehicles were stopped nearby.

Two people were taken to hospitals with traumatic injuries. A heavy rescue squad and three emergency medical response teams were among first responders, Piringer said.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on the cause of the crash.

Maryland State Police are investigating.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred hours after a Maryland State Trooper was struck and injured on I-270 near Maryland Route 28. They are expected to recover.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.