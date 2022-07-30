Six People Shot in DC Within 30 Minutes

At least one person has died after six people were shot in D.C. within 30 minutes on Friday night.

Three double shootings were reported — one each in Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.

The name of a man fatally shot on Alabama Avenue SE was not immediately released.

The first double shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. A man and woman were shot and taken to hospitals, police said. The man was unconscious and not breathing, and was later pronounced dead, the department said.

The second double shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Darrington Street SW. Two men were shot, and homicide detectives were called, police said. One of the victims was taken to a hospital.

The third double shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. Two men were shot and both were taken to hospitals, police said.

Information on the circumstances of the shootings and any suspects was not immediately released.

The number of people to die in homicides in D.C. so far this year is up 11% compared to the same time last year, with 124 people killed, Metropolitan Police Department data shows. Assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 9% and total violent crimes are up 5%.