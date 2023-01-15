Six Hurt, One Critically, After Crash in Northwest DC

Six people were hurt - one of them critically - when two cars crashed and one of them collided with the National Housing Center building in Northwest D.C. on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. at 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW, authorities said.

Two vehicles were involved, but details about how the crash happened were not immediately available. The victims were all people inside the vehicles, police said.

One person was transported with critical, life-threatening injuries. Five other people were also taken to the hospital. Three others were evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment.

There was no structural damage done to the building.

