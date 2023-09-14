‘Siri, I need to start CPR': Motorcyclist saved after lightning strike on I-66

A Virginia man returned home from the hospital Thursday after surviving a lightning strike on Interstate 66 Saturday.

Noah Fowler, 20, knows he’s lucky someone was driving by the moment he was struck by a lightning bolt while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle during a storm Saturday afternoon. He had been taking pictures with his girlfriend at Skyline Drive when the storm rolled in.

“The rain started picking up a little more and a little more, and soon I couldn’t see 5 feet in front of me,” he said. “But at this point, I was, like, 2 miles from my house, so I was, like, ‘Ah, I can make it home; I know where I’m going.’ And next thing I know, I wake up on the ground with like 20 people or so around me.”

The lightning bolt traveled through his helmet and down his body, burning his silver chain necklace into his skin, setting his bike on fire and sending him flying.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Erica Sutherland and her fiancé, who work in the medical field, were heading the other direction on I-66 and passed by right as Fowler was hit.

“He flipped and flipped and he smacked the pavement and smacked and smacked and then just slid like a slip and slide, and all I could say was, ‘Oh my God. There’s a person. Let me out of the Jeep,’” Sutherland said. “He was not alive when I got to him. The first thing I did was put my hand in his neck for a pulse. There was none, none. So, I looked at my watch and I said, ‘Hey Siri, I need to start CPR.’”

Another good Samaritan covered them with a blanket as Sutherland did chest compressions. Four minutes and 12 seconds later, Fowler regained consciousness.

“When I was able to bring him back, the first thing he said was, ‘Can you call my mom?’” Sutherland said. “I hope that’s a feeling I never have to feel, and I hope it’s something I never have to hear in the other end of a phone line. I have three children. One will be 19 in October, the same age almost.”

“I answered and I just hear this panicked voice on the other end,” Fowler’s mother said. “’I’m with your son. He’s been in a motorcycle accident.’ And I honestly couldn't even remember what she said after that. It seemed like hours, and then I heard him say, ‘Mom.’”

Noelle Fowler and Noah's sister Lauren rushed to the scene as EMTs were taking him to the hospital. Doctors told them it’s a miracle he didn’t break any bones or seriously hurt his head. He suffered a ruptured ear drum, burns and bruises.

“For them to stop, for the way that he fell, for how he fell onto the highway, the only explanation is God,” Noelle Fowler said. There’s … it wasn't coincidence; it didn't just happen by chance. God was there protecting him the whole time.”

The mother of five says her family has expanded by two, now.

“We need to be open to helping everybody,” she said. “Stop judging. She (Sutherland) restored my faith in humanity. She really restored my faith in humanity.”

Noah Fowler still has a long road ahead but says he will get back to work and back on his bike as soon as he’s strong enough. He’s looking forward to spending more time with the complete strangers who saved his life.

“I think they’re going to be part of my life forever,” he said. “I think there won't be a day that goes by where I won’t communicate with them or talk to them. I want them there for the rest of my life.”