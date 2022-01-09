Silver Spring Resident Describes How He Traced Strange Noises to Intruder Stuck in Chimney

A Silver Spring man is relieved that a suspected intruder wasn’t able to gain access into his family’s home - after the stranger got stuck climbing through their chimney Saturday.

Ibrar Khan, who lives on the 9000 block of Dameron Drive, recalled a fairly normal evening until he started hearing muffled noises.

“Earlier in the night… we were watching a movie, laughing, cracking jokes. We had the fireplace going, so we had some s’mores,” Khan said.

Later, when everyone else had gone to bed, he heard more rustling and strange noises at around 3 a.m.

“I kept hearing some really loud banging noises, some thudding noises, like something was banging the wall,” Khan said.

He checked the windows and the garage, finding no one. But when the noises continued, he called the police.

Within five minutes, officers arrived and searched the house and yard.

“They were like, there’s nothing here,” Khan said.

After officers left, the sounds continued, and then a voice that Khan traced to the fireplace.

“And this guy’s like, ‘Ay, ay, ay,’” he recalled. “He’s like saying some Hail Marys, some hallelujah stuff.”

That’s when Khan called the police a second time. They came back - armed with heavy skepticism - until he led them to the fireplace.

Finally, one officer listened closely.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, you’re right, there’s someone inside, there’s someone in there,’” Khan said.

They called the fire department and paramedics, and two dozen fire crews responded for the technical rescue to hack away at the wall.

Ladders, floodlights, shovels and other equipment were seen in photos of the home. As firefighters took the structure apart brick by brick, it seemed more likely that someone had pried open the wire cap from the chimney, climbed down and gotten stuck in the narrow duct.

“That’s when they were able to see feet. They saw someone’s legs,” Khan said.

Hours later, at about 7:30 a.m., a man unknown to the family was removed from the chimney and taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Khan said he and his family were worried about his condition, but glad he didn’t get in.

“Who knows how this could’ve gone. This could’ve gone wrong a thousand different ways,” he said.

Information about the man's identity or whether he could face any charges wasn't immediately available.

Fortunately, the family wasn't injured, but they were left with debris piled around a fireplace, a large hole in the wall and a bizarre story to tell.