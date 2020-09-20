Maryland

Silver Spring Pedestrian Dies in Hit-And-Run Collision

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday during a hit-and-run collision in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said.

Wilmar Gomez Gonzalez, 24, of Hyattsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County police department said in a news release.

Officers and emergency workers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a personal injury collision in the 8700 block of Carroll Avenue.

Investigators believe a light-colored sedan struck Gonzalez, then left the area. Detectives were looking for witnesses or other information about what happened.

