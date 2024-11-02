Crime and Courts

Silver Spring man accused of  indecent exposure, possession of child pornography

The 76-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at Takoma-Piney Branch Park in January

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Maryland National Capital Park Police have arrested 76-year old Steven Eisen of Silver Spring on multiple charges of indecent exposure and the possession of child pornography.

The indecent exposure happened at Takoma-Piney Branch Park on Jan. 25. The park is a popular location, with families enjoying the playing fields and playgrounds.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“I've come here for years with my kids for soccer and now my little girl is here. She’s four years old,” said one park goer. “A lot of parents come here with their kids”

After the January incidents, police began an exhaustive investigation and found the child pornography.

Eisen was arrested on Oct. 31.

Based on the charges and the location of the offenses, authorities believe there may be others who have not come forward but may have had some sort of contact with this person.

Maryland National capital Park Police are asking anyone who’s had an encounter with Eisen to contact them, as the investigation is ongoing.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Thousands gather in Downtown DC in support of women's rights ahead of election

Prince George's County 6 hours ago

Maryland woman found guilty of murdering, dismembering her mother with chainsaw

Eisen is being held without bond.

“The parks are being looked out for, thank goodness,” the park goer said. “Because there’s a lot of kids here.”

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMarylandSilver SpringTakoma Park
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us