Silver Spring man accused of  indecent exposure, possession of child pornography

The Maryland National Capital Park Police have arrested 76-year old Steven Eisen of Silver Spring on multiple charges of indecent exposure and the possession of child pornography.

The indecent exposure happened at Takoma-Piney Branch Park on Jan. 25. The park is a popular location, with families enjoying the playing fields and playgrounds.

“I've come here for years with my kids for soccer and now my little girl is here. She’s four years old,” said one park goer. “A lot of parents come here with their kids”

After the January incidents, police began an exhaustive investigation and found the child pornography.

Eisen was arrested on Oct. 31.

Based on the charges and the location of the offenses, authorities believe there may be others who have not come forward but may have had some sort of contact with this person.

Maryland National capital Park Police are asking anyone who’s had an encounter with Eisen to contact them, as the investigation is ongoing.

Eisen is being held without bond.

“The parks are being looked out for, thank goodness,” the park goer said. “Because there’s a lot of kids here.”