Maryland Man Accused of Cockfighting; 100 Roosters, Hens Seized

Animal services officials seized 100 roosters and hens from a property in Montgomery County last month, and police suspect the owner was using the birds for cockfighting.

Raymond Romig, 59, of Silver Spring, was charged with 22 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

An officer who searched three of Romig's properties on Nov. 21 "observed multiple roosters who had their combs and wattles removed, a practice in cockfighting to prevent bleeding which may impair the birds’ vision when fighting," a statement from the county said.

Additionally, officials said they suspected Romig of cockfighting because of how the birds were individually housed on Bell Road in Burtonsville.

All 100 birds will receive care through the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

If found guilty, Romig could serve up to three years in prison or a $5,000 fine, or both, for each count.

Police said additional details were not available, as an investigation is underway.