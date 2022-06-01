Silver Spring

Silver Spring Man, 20, Killed When Personal Watercrafts Collide

By Associated Press

water generic body of water generic
Getty Images

A 20-year-old man was killed when two personal watercrafts collided Monday on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash happened in Sinepuxent Bay in an area off Grays Creek Drive in the Berlin area, The Daily Times reported. Two personal watercrafts were traveling close together at a high rate of speed when they collided, sending one watercraft and its rider airborne, police said.

One man, identified as Derek Salas of Silver Spring, was breathing when he was removed from the water, but he was unconscious, police said. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The other person involved in the crash was not named.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Silver Springdrowning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us