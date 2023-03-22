Silver Spring

Silver Spring Landmark Tastee Diner Closes After More Than 70 Years

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tastee Diner, a fixture in Silver Spring, Maryland, since the 1940s, suddenly closed its doors for the last time Wednesday afternoon.

“As a Silver Spring local, it kind of makes me sad,” one customer said.

Indeed, sadness was on the menu Wednesday.

“I’m very angry with this, finding out they’re closing,” customer Tina Pawlik said.  

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

For longtime customers, it wasn’t just the loss of a favorite eatery. They felt for the staff, who learned they’d be out of jobs just hours before the 2 p.m. closing.

“They didn’t tell the workers anything,” Pawlik said. “They come in this morning, you don’t have a job tomorrow. Huh?”

The art deco, modern machine-age design stood out among the newer buildings in Silver Spring – the curves, the wraparound stainless steel, the neon sign. It was more than just a place to eat.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 2 hours ago

How the DC Mayor's Budget Would Impact Transportation: News4 Rundown

Washington DC 2 hours ago

More Speed and Red Light Cameras, Fewer Buses in DC Budget Proposal

“Got lots of friends here,” customer Alan Bowser said. “We have community meetings in the side annex over here. The Democrats’ D18 Breakfast Club is here once a month.”

“It’s going to be missed, because it’s been a really nice institution to have in downtown Silver Spring,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

The uncertain future of the spot and reason for the closing was all the buzz among the lunch crowd – busier than usual as news of the closing spread via social media and word of mouth.

“I don’t think anything can take its place,” Bowser said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us