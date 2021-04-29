Signs of Brood X Cicadas Emerging: Look for These Clues

The Washington, D.C., area is a hotspot for one of the most unique natural events that occurs in the United States: The emergence of billions of Brood X cicadas, which only come out of the ground every 17 years.

University of Maryland entomologist Michael J. Raupp saw signs in late April that cicadas started to emerge in College Park, and people across the region have reported seeing the telltale signs, too.

What are the signs that cicada season is here? There are clear visual clues to look out for, starting with deep, dime-sized holes in the ground.

Storm Team4 identified these cicada exit holes, which are about the size of dimes. You're most likely to find them near trees. Sometimes, the holes are dug by other animals looking for a snack.
Cicadas sometimes build mud turrets before coming out.
Cicadas emerge from soil as nymphs, climb up the nearest surface then molt into winged adults, leaving shells behind.
Seeing empty shells? After molting, cicadas finish maturing into adults. Then the loud cicada mating party is about to begin (if it hasn't already).
If you see this, we're deep in the thick of cicada season. It's when adult males make a chorus of noise to attract females. They mate, then females lay eggs, typically in trees.

