Signs of Brood X Cicadas Emerging: Look for These Clues

The Washington, D.C., area is a hotspot for one of the most unique natural events that occurs in the United States: The emergence of billions of Brood X cicadas, which only come out of the ground every 17 years.

University of Maryland entomologist Michael J. Raupp saw signs in late April that cicadas started to emerge in College Park, and people across the region have reported seeing the telltale signs, too.

What are the signs that cicada season is here? There are clear visual clues to look out for, starting with deep, dime-sized holes in the ground.