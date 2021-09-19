Siblings Missing After Running Away From Annapolis Middle School: Police

Two siblings are missing after they ran away from their middle school in Annapolis, Maryland, police say.
Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively were last seen Friday at Annapolis Middle School, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday morning.
They are believed to still be in the Annapolis area. Police did not immediately release additional information.
News4 contacted Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
Anyone with information on the Lively siblings is asked to contact police.
