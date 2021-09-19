Siblings Missing After Running Away From Annapolis Middle School: Police

Two siblings are missing after they ran away from their middle school in Annapolis, Maryland, police say.

Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively were last seen Friday at Annapolis Middle School, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

#MissingChildren On September 17, 2021 the two juvenile siblings pictured (Kahmora Lively and Osiris Lively) ran away from Annapolis Middle School. The two are believed to still be in the Annapolis area. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610. pic.twitter.com/5Bjg2ofTIC — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 19, 2021

They are believed to still be in the Annapolis area. Police did not immediately release additional information.

News4 contacted Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Anyone with information on the Lively siblings is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.