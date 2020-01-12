Shut Down DC to Drop ‘Climate Emergency’ Banners Monday

Climate activists say they plan to hang banners on overpasses throughout D.C. Monday morning.

The group Shut Down DC says on its website that activists will "hang banners over the sides of overpasses at a number of well-traveled locations so they will be visible to commuters during morning rush hour."

It’s a #ClimateEmergency! There’s no time left for business as usual! pic.twitter.com/PJKOTQwbVd — Shut Down DC (@ShutDown_DC) January 11, 2020

Activists with the organization blocked major D.C. intersections during morning rush in September and December of last year.

It's not clear if Monday's banner drop will interfere with traffic.

Shut Down DC says the banners are meant to "show decision makers and the public that the climate crisis can no longer be ignored."