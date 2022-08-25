gun violence

Shots Fired at Driver on the Beltway

By NBCWashington Staff

Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning on the Beltway in Fairfax County.

A driver told investigators someone shot at his vehicle while he was traveling north on Interstate 495 in the Annandale area.

Both drivers pulled off onto the exit ramp to Little River Turnpike, police said.

The gunman got out of his vehicle and fired several more shots leaving.

The victim was not hurt.

