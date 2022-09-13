‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say

A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect.

News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson after two women were found dead in Harrisonburg, Virginia, last year. Since then, Robinson has also been linked to a woman’s death in Northeast D.C. and the deaths of two more women in Alexandria, Virginia.

Authorities are reviewing the 2018 death of a woman in Prince George’s County as potentially connected to Robinson.

Stacey Allen has always believed her daughter, Skye Allen, did not die from a heart problem. She found the 30-year-old unconscious and barely breathing in her bedroom on Feb. 14, 2018.

Stacey Allen said she was drawn into the room by uncharacteristic silence; Skye always snored.

“If I don’t hear her snoring, she’s up. I didn’t hear no more snoring,” her mother remembered.

She said doctors at Prince George’s Hospital Center said Skye died of cardiac arrhythmia.

But something — perhaps a mother’s instinct — told her that Robinson had something to do with it. He was the man Skye was planning a future with, who shared her bedroom, and was a man nobody in the family cared for.

Allen said she asked Robinson point blank if he killed her daughter.

“I asked him, ‘Did you do something to my daughter?’ He said no,” she said.

Skye Allen had met Robinson on a dating app, her mother said.

That was the last time she saw Robinson until sometime around Thanksgiving 2021, when she got a phone call from a detective in Rockingham County, Virginia.

A woman talks to News4's Shomari Stone about the devastation of losing her sister to the suspected "shopping cart killer."

Robinson had been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women at a motel in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Police said he disposed of their bodies using a shopping cart.

Within weeks, he would be linked to the remains of two more women. They were found in a plastic container, with a shopping cart nearby, in Fairfax County.

Robinson is also suspected — but has not been charged in — the death of 40-year-old Sonya Champ. Her body was found in a shopping cart in Northeast D.C. in September 2021.

Allen said the revelations about Robinson only add to the nearly unendurable pain of losing her daughter.

“I nearly stopped doing Christmas, Thanksgiving, any holidays. And my sister told me, ‘This is not you,’” Allen said. “I ain’t got energy no more.”

Prince George’s County police face a challenge in looking into Skye Allen’s death: They said they were not contacted by the hospital at the time of her death, and her body was cremated.

It was not immediately clear how police would continue their investigation, and if charges would be brought against Robinson.