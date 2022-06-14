‘Shopping Cart Killer' Is Sole Person of Interest in Homicide of DC Woman

A D.C. police spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Anthony Eugene Robinson — the accused "shopping cart killer" — is the sole person of interest in a homicide investigation in the District.

News4 previously reported that the death of D.C. resident Sonya Champ, 40, was believed to be linked to the "shopping cart killer" investigation in Virginia. Champ's death was originally ruled undetermined, but the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reclassified it as a homicide within the past few weeks.

Anthony Robinson, suspected of being the “shopping cart killer" for how he allegedly disposed of his victims, has been tied to the murders of four women so far. News4's Aimee Cho reports that police believe he may have murdered a fifth woman as well.

Robinson, dubbed the "shopping cart killer" for how he allegedly disposed of his victims' bodies, has been linked to the deaths of four other women, investigators have said. Authorities say he brutalized and killed women he met on dating sites and used a shopping cart to transport their bodies.

However, this is the first death linked to Robinson to be ruled a homicide. In Harrisonburg, Virginia, the deaths of two women last November have been ruled "undetermined" by the medical examiner's office there.

Robinson, a D.C. resident, is being held without bail in Harrisonburg. He is charged there with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

And in Northern Virginia, the medical examiner's office is still working to determine the causes of death for two women found dead in Fairfax County last December. Fairfax County police said Tuesday that there is no update in the death investigations they’re handling. Robinson has still not been charged in the Fairfax cases.

Champ's body was found before any of the other victims, on Sept. 7, 2021. About 11:30 a.m. that day, officers were called to the 200 block of F Street NE, near Union Station, for the report of an unconscious person. The officers arrived to find Champ's body in a shopping cart.

A relative said Champ was an outgoing woman who loved her family.