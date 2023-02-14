Maryland

Shop Tax-Free Energy Products in Maryland This President's Day Weekend

Shop Maryland Energy runs Feb. 18-20

By Allison Hageman

Maryland’s residents can shop select tax-free energy products over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18 -Feb.20.

During the three days, the state will stop the 6% sales tax on select Energy Star products. Consumers can buy the products in-person or online to receive the tax-free benefit.

Here are the products that are tax-free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend:

  • Air conditioners
  • Washers and dryers
  • Furnaces
  • Heat pumps
  • Boilers
  • Solar water heaters (tax-exempt at all times now)
  • Standard size refrigerators
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Programmable thermostats
  • Compact fluorescent light bulbs

Energy Star's products can be located using their product finder. Consumers can find more information on Shop Maryland Energy’s Frequently Asked Questions.

