Shop Tax-Free Energy Products in Maryland This President's Day Weekend

Maryland’s residents can shop select tax-free energy products over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18 -Feb.20.

During the three days, the state will stop the 6% sales tax on select Energy Star products. Consumers can buy the products in-person or online to receive the tax-free benefit.

@MDComptroller Brooke Lierman is showing the environment - and your wallet - some💘love💘this Valentine's Day by announcing "Shop Maryland Energy" Feb 18-20. take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances! pic.twitter.com/ucyncf0F7a — Maryland StaDepartment of Assessments and Taxation (@MarylandDAT) February 14, 2023

Here are the products that are tax-free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend:

Air conditioners

Washers and dryers

Furnaces

Heat pumps

Boilers

Solar water heaters (tax-exempt at all times now)

Standard size refrigerators

Dehumidifiers

Programmable thermostats

Compact fluorescent light bulbs

Energy Star's products can be located using their product finder. Consumers can find more information on Shop Maryland Energy’s Frequently Asked Questions.