Shop Tax-Free Energy Products in Maryland This President's Day Weekend

Maryland’s residents can shop select tax-free energy products over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 18 -Feb.20.
During the three days, the state will stop the 6% sales tax on select Energy Star products. Consumers can buy the products in-person or online to receive the tax-free benefit.
Here are the products that are tax-free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend:
- Air conditioners
- Washers and dryers
- Furnaces
- Heat pumps
- Boilers
- Solar water heaters (tax-exempt at all times now)
- Standard size refrigerators
- Dehumidifiers
- Programmable thermostats
- Compact fluorescent light bulbs
Energy Star's products can be located using their product finder. Consumers can find more information on Shop Maryland Energy’s Frequently Asked Questions.