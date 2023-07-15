Shooting victim walks into Silver Spring fire station; police search for suspect

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, as police search for the suspect.

The shots were fired at around 2 p.m. in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim managed to make it to a fire station close to where he was shot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators could be seen collecting evidence in the parking lot next to the fire station.

The circumstances of the shooting and a suspect description were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.