3 Injured in Shooting at Iverson Mall in Maryland

Prince George's County police responded to the shooting in Temple Hills

Three people were hurt in a shooting near a Chipotle restaurant at the Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say.

The suspects fled the scene, and there is not an active shooter, police said.

Prince George's County responded to the shooting in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue about 12:45 p.m.

Medics took three people to a hospital. Police believe their injuries are not life-threatening.

Photos of the scene showed numerous police evidence markers in the parking lot right outside of the Chipotle and Mamma Lucia Italian Eatery at the shopping center. Yellow crime tape blocked off the area.

Officers are looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

