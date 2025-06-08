Crime and Courts

Shooting, double stabbing in Dupont Circle

Incidents took place as WorldPride DC events were underway in the area.

By NBC Washington Staff

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

A shooting and a double stabbing are under investigation in the Dupont Circle neighborhood amid WorldPride DC festivities in the area.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One male individual was injured in the shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW Saturday evening.

The 19th Street entrance to the Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed for the investigation, Metro said. The Q Street entrance remained open.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Video shows people frantically rushing toward and through the faregates after the shooting.

Earlier, two male individuals reportedly were stabbed at Massachusetts Avenue and Dupont Circle. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Dupont Circle at Connecticut Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, 19th Street, 20th Street and P Street were closed off.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington Capitals 4 hours ago

Caps' Spencer Carbery wins NHL coach of the year

Dupont Circle 8 hours ago

Fencing around Dupont Circle comes down just in time for Pride's biggest weekend

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDupont Circle
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us