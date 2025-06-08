Shooting, double stabbing in Dupont Circle

A shooting and a double stabbing are under investigation in the Dupont Circle neighborhood amid WorldPride DC festivities in the area.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

One male individual was injured in the shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Street NW Saturday evening.

The 19th Street entrance to the Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed for the investigation, Metro said. The Q Street entrance remained open.

Video shows people frantically rushing toward and through the faregates after the shooting.

Earlier, two male individuals reportedly were stabbed at Massachusetts Avenue and Dupont Circle. The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Dupont Circle at Connecticut Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, 19th Street, 20th Street and P Street were closed off.

