Shooting Deaths in Montgomery County Investigated as Double Homicide

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the fatal shootings of two men in White Oak Wednesday night.

The victims’ bodies were found around the same time and not very far from one another. Detectives are trying to determine what, if any, connection there may be.

Just before midnight, 911 received calls of shots fired along December Drive.

Officers found 25-year-old Brian Waters of Burtonsville near an apartment complex on November Drive. He had been shot.

At the same time, additional officers responding to the scene located 18-year-old Pierre Daye who had also been shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they died.

“I don’t know if our detectives had a chance to interview our victims before they succumbed to their injuries, but you know, certainly they are going to be looking at if it’s related or not and any possible motive,” Montgomery County police Officer Rick Goodale said.

Waters’ mother said her son did not know Daye, but given the circumstances, detectives are calling it a double homicide.

“That’s certainly something that we’re looking at to see if they are connected,” Goodale said. “Obviously, we get the call for the sound of shots in that area and we find two victims.”

Detectives have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

Investigators returned to canvass the area Thursday morning, searching for evidence or anyone who may have seen or heard anything.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, leads are scarce.

“They are the only two witnesses to what happened, and unfortunately we can’t talk to them right now,” Goodale said.

Surveillance cameras mounted to a bus stop at April Lane could offer police a glimpse of what happened, but they are also asking the public if anyone has any information to please come forward.

There have been 12 homicides in Montgomery County this year. Last year there was a total of 17.