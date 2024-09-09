1 man, 1 teen charged in Prince George's County laundromat shooting

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager are charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a laundromat in Edmonston, Maryland on Sunday.

Alex Delgado, 20, and the 17-year-old of New Carrollton are being charged as adults in the murder of 18-year-old Anibal Suazo from Lothian, Maryland.

The shooting also left Delgado and a woman hurt.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Kenilworth Avenue at 6 p.m. to the report of a shooting. Officers discovered Suazo suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Delgado and the woman were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police recovered two guns on the scene.

The 17-year-old fled the scene in a car. He was arrested later by police after a pursuit with a Prince George's County Guardian helicopter.

The preliminary investigation revealed Delgado and the teenager targeted Suazo at the laundromat. When they approached him, they started to physically assault him.

During the fight, Delgado shot Suazo and the woman. Suazo returned fire. According to the police, both suspects knew Suazo.

One witness said they heard some sound coming from the middle of the laundromat and saw two people fighting before a couple of gunshots went off. When people started running away, the witness said there were "a lot more gunshots."

Patrons took cover until police arrived on the scene.

Despite the shooting, the laundromat opened on time at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Prince George's County police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the motive for the assault and shooting. They said that it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.