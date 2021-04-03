Shooting at House Party Leaves Three Dead, Four Injured in N.C.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released

Three people are dead after a total of seven people were shot in Wilmington. N.C.
WECT

At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

Local

THE SCENE 3 mins ago

What to Do for Cherry Blossom Season While Social Distancing in the DC Area

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Three Killed in Capitol Heights Shooting, Police Say

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us