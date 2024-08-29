Crime and Courts

Shooter kills man, self in Rockville crime linked to Laurel domestic attack, police say

By Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter and Sophia Barnes

Two men are dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a pair of shootings in Rockville and Laurel, Maryland, that police say could be connected.

Montgomery County police said officers responded to the 14900 block of Southlawn Lane in Rockville for a double shooting just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

A 60-year-old man who was critically injured was found in a grassy area near a sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma pickup truck leaving the scene.

Officers then spotted a gray Toyota Tacoma nearby, close to Norbeck Road and Avery Road.

Inside was a 54-year-old man who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The bodies of both men were taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death, Montgomery County police said.

The vehicle was linked to a domestic attack that happened on the 14200 block of Westmeath Drive in Laurel the night before, according to the Laurel Police Department.

In that shooting, a woman was critically injured. She’s stable but remains in the hospital, police said.

“The vehicle that fled the scene of this domestic incident has been located and connected to the double shooting” in Rockville, Laurel police said.

Laurel police responded to the scene in Rockville, which occurred nearly 20 miles away from the initial shooting.

Montgomery County and Laurel police are working to determine whether the man found inside the Tacoma was involved in the Laurel shooting, Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said.

Police haven’t released the names of the shooter or victims, nor information on how they may have known each other.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

