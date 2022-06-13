Sheriff's Deputy Killed in Wicomico County, Maryland

A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in Pittsville, Maryland, while attempting an arrest, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday.

Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard was shot “while attempting to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Hilliard was 41.

Hilliard saw the suspect coming out of an apartment complex in Pittsville, about 20 miles west of Ocean City, and began to chase him. He was then shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was captured after an “extensive manhunt” by dozens of officers from across the region.

The sheriff’s office had said late Sunday that they located a man connected to a shooting involving an officer. He was thought to be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Hilliard was a husband and father of three, and served as a law enforcement officer for 16 years, the sheriff’s office said. He had recently transferred back to patrol upon request.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time. As an organization, we are heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

