Sheetz is dropping the price of certain types of gas.

The move comes just in time for your weekend road trip — if that gas will work in your vehicle.

Sheetz will sell Unleaded 88 for $3.99 a gallon and E-85 for $3.49 a gallon. Those types of gas are made with more ethanol, and they can be harmful if your car is not made to use them.

Unleaded 88 $3.99/Gallon and E85 $3.49/Gallon. This is a limited time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season! — SHEETZ (@sheetz) June 28, 2022

Sheetz says the limited-time offer will be available through Fourth of July travel times.