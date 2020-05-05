She Told Police Drivers Were Speeding on Her Street. A Few Days Later, a Car Struck and Killed Her

A Woodbridge, Virginia, woman fatally struck while walking her dog wrote to her local police department just days before about excessive speeding on her road.

Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, of Woodbridge was on the sidewalk with her dog Bella in the middle of the day on Friday when a 19-year-old woman lost control of her car, striking Talbot.

Orange markers along Cardinal Drive tell the story. The car went all the way off the road, across the sidewalk, over a hill and finally came to a stop at a line of trees.

Talbot died in the hospital two days after the crash.

She wrote to the Prince William County Police Department on Facebook just days before the crash, asking, "When is police surveillance going to be done on Cardinal Drive? The speeding has gotten out of control."

While the investigation is still ongoing, police continue to warn about excessive speeding. Some jurisdictions in the D.C. region have reported drivers are speeding and driving recklessly — despite stay-at-home orders.

"Everyone needs to make sure that they are following the speed limits and, overall, just adhering to the traffic laws that have been in place,” Prince William County Police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

News spoke to Talbot's husband by phone. He didn’t want to go on camera, but said he knew his wife since they were 16. They were married for almost 30 years and had two children together.

He described her as happy-go-lucky.

Their dog Bella did survive the crash, but the family says she is still shaken, and will need help to recover.