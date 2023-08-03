‘She had to be terrified': Woman, 18, killed in crash following police chase

An 18-year-old woman died early Wednesday when her boyfriend drove a car into a moving train while racing away from sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit that reached 115 mph, authorities said.

A deputy clocked a Honda going almost 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and began a pursuit, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. A second deputy joined the high-speed chase.

Deputies called off the pursuit twice and lost sight of the Honda before it reached a railroad cross on Route 17 in Delaplane, authorities said.

A warning signal was flashing and cars were stopped at the crossing, but Jeremiah Greenfield crossed the center line, drove around cars and struck the train, authorities said.

Greenfield and a backseat passenger were injured.

Haidan Smallwood was killed.

“Thinking about the terror, like, she had to be terrified,” said her tearful mother, Nina Pierce. “I just can’t imagine what she was feeling and what she was thinking.”

Smallwood recently graduated from Clarke County High School and had been accepted to Liberty University to study nursing.

“She was so proud of herself,” Pierce said.

After the crash, Virginia State Police discovered the car had been stolen. Greenfield told Smallwood he paid cash for it, her family said.

Three days before the crash, Greenfield was pulled over in Clarke County driving the same car without a license, court records show. Smallwood’s family wants to know why he was given a summons and not arrested.

“I’m so mad because it was intentional … He intentionally took my baby from me,” Pierce said.

No charges have been filed, yet. State police are handling the investigation.

“I’d like to see him get justice for it,” said her father, Jeff Smallwood. “She didn’t deserve this. He could have just pulled over, let her out.”

An online fundraiser has already collected enough money for funeral expenses. Pierce said anyone interested in giving in her daughter’s honor can contribute to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.