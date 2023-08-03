‘She cared for people': Mom of 3 killed in wrong-way DUI crash on Beltway

A woman taking a road trip with her husband and three children was killed on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, when a man accused of driving drunk hit the family’s SUV head-on.

Elizabeth Velez, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was the victim, police and her family said. She was 36. Her children, ages 2, 5 and 15, and her husband are among nine people who were hurt in the crash.

Jayleen Hannor, 23, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol — in his third DUI charge in less than two years, prosecutors said. They said his blood alcohol level tested for more than twice the legal limit. Police say he tried to run away after the horrific crash.

Velez was a nurse who had been on her way to visit family in South Carolina, her father, Ramon Velez, said Thursday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“She cared for people,” he said. She had recently finished nursing school and was loving, hardworking and ambitious, he said.

Velez’s father said he didn’t understand why someone would drive drunk.

“The stupidity of this guy, driving while intoxicated,” he said. “If you’re gonna drink, don’t drive.”

In court on Thursday, a judge denied Hannor bond, calling him a danger to the community.

One person died and nine others, including children, are hurt after a driver was seen going the wrong way and crashed into multiple cars on the Beltway in Montgomery County. Here's brief info.

911 callers report wrong-way driver

911 calls started coming in late Tuesday, just before midnight. Callers reported that the driver of a white Mercedes CLS 450 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, Maryland State Police said.

The driver made it onto the Outer Loop of the Beltway, still headed in the wrong direction. Near Route 355 and Exit 34, he crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder and a Lexus SUV.

The driver got out of the Mercedes and ran, police said.

Velez and her family were inside the Nissan. She, her husband and a 15-year-old were rushed to a hospital in Maryland. Velez was pronounced dead.

Velez’s 2-year-old and 5-year-old were rushed to an Inova hospital in Virginia.

The Lexus had five people inside. They also were rushed to a Maryland hospital.

Hannor was arrested a short time later, after a chase. He was taken to the state police department’s Rockville Barrack for processing and later taken to a hospital in Maryland, where he was under police guard.

Hannor was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of a crash involving death. Police said they expect to file additional charges.

Velez’s 15-year-old needed surgery and was in an intensive care unit, the child’s grandfather said late Wednesday. The younger children and Velez’s husband had less serious injuries, he said.

Two DUI charges in Georgia are pending against Hannor from last year, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney said.

Hannor’s defense attorney said he’s a military veteran who moved to Baltimore a month ago. He was trying to interview for jobs at the Pentagon, the lawyer said. Hannor’s family was in court on Thursday but declined to comment.

An investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Velez’s father said his daughter’s death serves as a reminder that there’s “no guarantee we’ll come back home when we leave every day.”

The Velez family faced tragedy about 10 years ago. Velez’s mother was killed in a fire in her Bronx, New York, home.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.