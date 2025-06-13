Shawn Joseph named interim PGCPS superintendent

Just hours after Prince George’s County Public Schools announced it would be looking for a new leader, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the interim superintendent will be Shawn Joseph.

Millard House is stepping down from the job less than two years after taking the job. The decision comes after a no confidence vote from the teachers union and as Braveboy prepares to take over as county executive.

Joseph served as the PGCPS superintendent from 2014 to 2016. He then served in Nashville before coming back to work at Howard University in the law department.

Braveboy said that once she became aware that there would be some sort of change with leadership in PGCPS, she wanted to prepare for that to ensure that there would be no lapse in leadership.

“As the former superintendent of Prince George's County Public Schools, he brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing our school system,” Braveboy said. “His extensive experience, including many years in Montgomery County Public Schools, also provides him with a comprehensive understanding of the public education landscape in Maryland.”

“I kind of had the love that slipped away from my fingers here, and I get a chance to come back and hopefully lock it down the second time around,” Joseph said. “Prince George's County, I believe, should be and can be a place where equity and excellence just are married, and we see students excel. I think we've got all of the ingredients to be one of the fastest improving school systems in the nation.”

The president of the teachers union was at the announcement, and she shared that she has spoken to Joseph, and she's hopeful that he will restore confidence in schools, saying that they have spoken and are already identifying the issues and how to move forward.

The president of the Prince George’s County Council was there, as well as the At-Large Council Member Calvin Hawkins, present. Both of them are backing the interim superintendent.