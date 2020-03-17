Out of Work, DC Service Industry Workers Accepting Virtual Tips

More than 1,000 service industry employees across the D.C. metro area are asking for tips via social media in what has become known as a “virtual tip jar."

On Sunday, the city urged restaurants and bars to only provide takeout during the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in eateries being forced to temporarily close, pushing their employees out of work.

People are able to support these employees by providing digital tips through Venmo, CashApp or Paypal. They can see workers' place of employment and whether or not they have healthcare.

The list includes bartenders, baristas, waiters and waitresses and more.

If you are interested in providing a digital tip, you can see the full list of accepting members here.