Out of Work, DC Service Industry Workers Accepting Virtual Tips

Over 1,000 D.C. area service employees have been included in a list circulating on social media

By Sydney Coplin

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Workers convert the outdoor plaza in front of celebrated Chef Jos√© Andres’ Zaytinya into a grab-and-go meal restaurant in response to the novel coronavirus March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Andres, whose World Central Kitchen has set up disaster response kitchens to feed people in Puerto Rico, Indonesia, Mozambique, Guatemala and other countries, will convert all his Washington, DC restaurants into ‘community kitchens’ in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 1,000 service industry employees across the D.C. metro area are asking for tips via social media in what has become known as a “virtual tip jar."

On Sunday, the city urged restaurants and bars to only provide takeout during the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in eateries being forced to temporarily close, pushing their employees out of work.

People are able to support these employees by providing digital tips through Venmo, CashApp or Paypal. They can see workers' place of employment and whether or not they have healthcare.

The list includes bartenders, baristas, waiters and waitresses and more.

If you are interested in providing a digital tip, you can see the full list of accepting members here

Contact Us