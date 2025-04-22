Working 4 You

Share your feedback about NBC Washington's newsletters

Take our survey to help improve our newsletters and coverage of the D.C. area

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington is Working 4 You with our newsletters sharing our best journalism, daily headlines, breaking news alerts and more.

Now, we'd like to hear from our readers about how to best serve the community.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

If you subscribe to any NBC Washington newsletter, please take the quick survey below. You can choose to do this without a name, or leave your contact info if you’re open to chatting further about your opinions. Please see NBC Washington's privacy policy for more information.

Need a refresher? Our newsletters are:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
  • First & 4Most, a daily headlines newsletter sent every morning (example)
  • The 4Front, our deep-dive newsletter sent three times a week (example)
  • The Weekend Scene, our weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV (example)
  • Weather forecast, sent every morning (example)
  • Breaking news alerts, sent when big stories develop (example)

Not subscribed? Join us here.

Thanks for your participation!

This article tagged under:

Working 4 Younews
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us