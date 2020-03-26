‘Shameful’: Coronavirus Bailout Bill Shortchanges DC by $750M, Leaders Say

Local lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are calling on Congress to adjust the coronavirus relief bill that the Senate passed late Wednesday, saying it will give the District less than half the money allocated to states though D.C. has more residents than two states.

Each state stands to get a minimum of $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund but the District would only get about $500 million, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Mayor Muriel Bowser and every other member of the council signed on.

"It would be unconscionable to provide the District, which pays the most in federal taxes per capita, with the least amount of relief funding per capita of any state," the letter said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the disparity "shameful" and "outrageous."

The funding allocation amounts to about $700 per resident, compared to $2,000 per person that states with fewer residents than D.C., such as Vermont and Wyoming are set to get, Mendelson said. Washington, D.C., has a population of about 705,000, compared to Vermont's 623,000 and Wyoming's 578,000, according to the Federal Reserve.

Mendelson called on federal officials to treat D.C. like a state when dolling out relief funds. Local governments are struggling as unemployment claims spike and economies contract due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the version of a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the Senate, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and other territories would split a $3 billion pool. The money would be divided based on population. Puerto Rico has a population of over 3.1 million.

The bill defines D.C. as a state in some sections but specifically allocates the $1.25 billion minimum to "1 of 50 states."

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents D.C. in Congress, said she hoped the funding gap was an oversight. She called on Senate Democrats, including many who co-signed a bill that would make D.C. a state, to fix it.

But Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat representing Maryland, said on the Senate floor that it was not a mistake.

"Republican negotiators insisted on shortchanging the people of the District of Columbia. And if I'm wrong about that, it would be a very easy fix," he said.

Republican negotiators insisted on shortchanging residents who pay more taxes than people in 22 states. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/fus3okWqgb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 26, 2020

D.C. residents send more tax revenue to the IRS than residents of 22 other states, Van Hollen said. He went on to say that he would not vote against the $2 trillion aid package, however, because of where D.C. stands.

The relief bill passed the Senate 96-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. Council Member Charles Allen called the funding gap "ridiculous on so many levels."

Think #DCstatehood doesn’t matter? In this federal rescue effort, every state in the country is getting a minimum $1.25 BILLION. But DC (with no vote in Congress) will be getting less than $500 million. Ridiculous on so many levels. House & Senate needs to fix this ASAP. https://t.co/pJ93UK8roH — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) March 25, 2020

Dozens of coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in D.C. Lawmakers have closed many businesses and say the lucrative tourism and nightlife industries are taking major hits from the coronavirus pandemic.