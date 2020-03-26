CONGRESS

‘Shameful’: Coronavirus Bailout Bill Shortchanges DC by $750M, Leaders Say

While each state is set to receive at least $1.25 billion in aid, Washington, D.C., stands to get less than half that

By Sophia Barnes

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Local lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are calling on Congress to adjust the coronavirus relief bill that the Senate passed late Wednesday, saying it will give the District less than half the money allocated to states though D.C. has more residents than two states.

Each state stands to get a minimum of $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Relief Fund but the District would only get about $500 million, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Mayor Muriel Bowser and every other member of the council signed on.

"It would be unconscionable to provide the District, which pays the most in federal taxes per capita, with the least amount of relief funding per capita of any state," the letter said.

Local

9 hours ago

Ward 4 Council Member Brings Needed Supplies to Residents

U.S. CENSUS BUREAU 12 hours ago

3 Census Bureau Employees Undergo Testing for Coronvirus

Some D.C. residents are struggling to get basic necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic. News4’s Jackie Bensen explains how one D.C. Council member is helping.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the disparity "shameful" and "outrageous."

The funding allocation amounts to about $700 per resident, compared to $2,000 per person that states with fewer residents than D.C., such as Vermont and Wyoming are set to get, Mendelson said. Washington, D.C., has a population of about 705,000, compared to Vermont's 623,000 and Wyoming's 578,000, according to the Federal Reserve.

Mendelson called on federal officials to treat D.C. like a state when dolling out relief funds. Local governments are struggling as unemployment claims spike and economies contract due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the version of a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the Senate, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and other territories would split a $3 billion pool. The money would be divided based on population. Puerto Rico has a population of over 3.1 million.

The DC-Area Coronavirus Outbreak in Pictures

The bill defines D.C. as a state in some sections but specifically allocates the $1.25 billion minimum to "1 of 50 states."

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents D.C. in Congress, said she hoped the funding gap was an oversight. She called on Senate Democrats, including many who co-signed a bill that would make D.C. a state, to fix it.

But Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat representing Maryland, said on the Senate floor that it was not a mistake.

"Republican negotiators insisted on shortchanging the people of the District of Columbia. And if I'm wrong about that, it would be a very easy fix," he said.

D.C. residents send more tax revenue to the IRS than residents of 22 other states, Van Hollen said. He went on to say that he would not vote against the $2 trillion aid package, however, because of where D.C. stands.

The relief bill passed the Senate 96-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. Council Member Charles Allen called the funding gap "ridiculous on so many levels."

Dozens of coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in D.C. Lawmakers have closed many businesses and say the lucrative tourism and nightlife industries are taking major hits from the coronavirus pandemic.

This article tagged under:

CONGRESScoronavirusCoronavirus in DC AreaDC statehoodcoronavirus relief
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us