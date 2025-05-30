WorldPride DC

Shakira concert at Nats Park canceled

The canceled performance was the welcome concert for WorldPride DC, and Shakira was the headliner.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's not on tonight: A Shakira concert scheduled for Saturday night at Nationals Park has been canceled, two sources familiar with the event confirmed to News4.

Shakira, Colombian pop sensation of the early 2000s, was scheduled to perform in D.C. as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour. The Nats Park performance also served as the welcome concert for WorldPride DC, with Shakira as the headliner.

Her Thursday performance at Boston's Fenway Park was canceled hours before it was set to begin. It wasn't immediately clear what the reason for that cancellation was, or if it was the same reason the D.C. performance was called off.

The Washington Blade reported that the concert in Boston was canceled "due to issues with the safety of the stage." News4 has not yet confirmed that information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

