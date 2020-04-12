Severe Weather to Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds

Severe weather could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to the D.C. region early Monday morning.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore says heavy downpours will start just after midnight. Then, from about 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., severe weather will hit.

Strong winds could take down trees and cause power outages. A high wind warning is in effect for some counties in Maryland and Virginia, including Prince George's County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph.

WEATHER ALERT! Areas in the light Brown are under a Wind Advisory and the areas in the darker brown are under a High Wind Warning tomorrow! Winds could gust 50-60 mph! Damaging winds are possible and we could see trees down across the region. pic.twitter.com/pywa0jtV9J — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 12, 2020

The rest of the area is under a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for winds as fast as 55 mph.

See all weather alerts here.

WEATHER ALERT: Monday will be an active weather day for the @nbcwashington area. Heavy rain will arrive late tonight and severe storms (that include a tornado threat) are expected between 5-10am. Plan now to delay early morning travel, to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YVUOX8YDNS — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 12, 2020

Theodore says another round of storms is possible around lunch time.

Temperatures will reach about 80 degrees Monday.

The severe weather threat will diminish through Monday evening.