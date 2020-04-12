weather

Severe Weather to Bring Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds

Storms will hit early Monday morning before another potential round midday

By Storm Team4

Severe weather could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to the D.C. region early Monday morning.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore says heavy downpours will start just after midnight. Then, from about 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., severe weather will hit.

Strong winds could take down trees and cause power outages. A high wind warning is in effect for some counties in Maryland and Virginia, including Prince George's County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph.

The rest of the area is under a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for winds as fast as 55 mph.

Theodore says another round of storms is possible around lunch time.

Temperatures will reach about 80 degrees Monday. 

The severe weather threat will diminish through Monday evening.

