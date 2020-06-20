Severe Weather Expected for Saturday; Storms, Flooding

There are flash flood watches in effect for Saturday as the D.C. area experiences storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. for the greater metro area. Any of the storms expected for the evening could cause one to two inches of rainfall in a short amount of time.
As a reminder, if you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find another way through.
Storms will move out tonight leaving behind fog and humidity. The temperatures for Saturday will reach the low 80s and finish out in the 70s.
Father's Day will be mostly dry as storms move east. The day will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.