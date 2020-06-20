Severe Weather Expected for Saturday; Storms, Flooding

There are flash flood watches in effect for Saturday as the D.C. area experiences storms throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. for the greater metro area. Any of the storms expected for the evening could cause one to two inches of rainfall in a short amount of time.

Flood warning for Prince George’s County and the DC area (portions shaded in red)....1”-2” of rain possible with any one storm. They will@continue to push through the region into the afternoon. Watch for ponding on the roads and of course, flooding, streaming water in the streets pic.twitter.com/FjmLNdEzG1 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 20, 2020

As a reminder, if you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find another way through.

Storms will move out tonight leaving behind fog and humidity. The temperatures for Saturday will reach the low 80s and finish out in the 70s.

Storms are popping up and drifting slowly across the region. We will continue to see storms into the afternoon with the threat dying off after about 9pm. We will have some quick ponding on the roads, areas of high water & lightning. Be weather ready... pic.twitter.com/tT9ofoHHlE — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 20, 2020

Father's Day will be mostly dry as storms move east. The day will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.