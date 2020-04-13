Severe Weather Expected as DC Area Copes With Coronavirus Crisis

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving a coronavirus response update now. Watch live in the video feed above.

People who expected to get tested for coronavirus at FedExField on Monday will have to wait another day. The Prince George’s County executive opted to close the site for the day as poor weather conditions were expected.

Weather permitting, the screening site is scheduled to be open Tuesday through Friday this week. For questions or appointments, please call 301-883-6627. (2/2) — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) April 12, 2020

Storm Team4 is expecting waves of storms Monday that could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and the risk of isolated tornadoes. Go here to see the latest updates on severe weather in the D.C. area as we cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell has your morning forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020/

Here’s where we are Monday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area.

As of Monday morning, 16,638 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed in the D.C. area. D.C. had reported 1,955 cases, Maryland had 8,936 and Virginia had 5,747. At least 463 people had died. Go here for details.

A judge ordered independent inspectors to check conditions inside the D.C. jail, after more than 40 inmates tested positive for the virus. Inmates filed a class action lawsuit seeking more cleaning of the facility and early release. Court records released this weekend say inspectors are supposed to check if inmates are given a bar of soap weekly, if they qualify for testing, if they are isolated, if new inmates are quarantined for two weeks and if thermometers are working properly.

Inspectors will soon check the conditions inside the D.C. jail after concern about the spread of the coronavirus among inmates. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports.

Grocery store shoppers must wear masks starting Monday in Montgomery County. In Prince George’s County starting Wednesday, people must wear masks at groceries stories and while riding the bus.

The virus crisis is devastating spring tourism to D.C. and Virginia wine country.

“My office is the National Mall and I can’t go to my office,” one tour guide said.

A tour guide in Washington, D.C., says she's had to take out a reverse mortgage on her home because she can't work during the coronavirus pandemic. News4's Aimee Cho reports.

And just one example of how many people are trying to help others at this difficult time: A breast cancer survivor who made “glam gowns” donated her entire supply to a Virginia hospital.

“The colors just make you happy,” she said. “People react to them and say nice things, and it just elicits a more positive mood.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, a breast cancer survivor decided to donate her colorful hospital gowns to people going through the same thing she did. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 11 a.m. Virginia’s governor will speak at 2 p.m. You can watch live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.