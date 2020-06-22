Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Effect in Parts of Maryland, Virginia

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery County in Maryland and for Loudoun County, the City of Fairfax and Fairfax County in Virginia.

The thunderstorm warning will remain in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Damaging winds of up to 60 MPH, which could potentially cause some trees or large branches to fall, can be expected.

Just as I mentioned that Storm in Fairfax and Loudoun has gone SEVERE and a new Warning is issued for Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties until 4:15pm. Tune in to NBC4 at 4pm for the latest!! pic.twitter.com/NMVEqyShSI — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) June 22, 2020

The National Weather Service recommends those living in Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Fairfax City, or Montgomery County to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building to stay safe during the storm.