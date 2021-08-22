storm team4

Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Effect in DC Area

A flood warning is in effect in St. Mary’s County, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfax County, Virginia, and Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland.

Parts of St. Mary’s County saw heavy rain Sunday and more is possible, the National Weather Service said.

As always, if you're driving and encounter high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.

There’s a 40% chances of storms in our region Sunday, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said.

Showers and some slow-moving thunderstorms are expected Sunday night. 

The areas at greatest risk of flooding are north and east of the Beltway. But a few heavy showers could materialize anywhere in the region.

Showers and storms remain possible overnight. 

Tuesday looks clear, then there’s an isolated chance of storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. So far, there’s a 30% chance Saturday and 40% chance Sunday.

Temperatures were set to hit the mid- to upper 80s Sunday and stay in the upper 80s to mid-90s in the week ahead. 

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast. 

